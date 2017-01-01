Citus Data

Horizontal Scaling

Citus distributes your workload across multiple instances, which you can elastically scale to continue scaling not only storage but also memory and compute for your database.
Transparent sharding

Citus makes it easy to scale by transparently sharding your data across multiple Postgres instances. Choose which data and how you want to shard it, and Citus takes care of the rest for you.
Massively parallel processing

Citus distributes each query across the full cluster allowing you to take advantage of all processing power of your nodes.
Dynamic Executors

Citus combines real-time inserts while powering both operational and analytical workloads by distributing the processing using multiple execution models.
Tenant isolation

With tenant isolation you can separate out your largest tenants to their own tables or their own physical nodes. Thus, reducing problems from noisy neighbors and ensuring performance for important customers.

Region Availability

The available application locations for this add-on are shown below, and depend on whether the application is deployed to a Common Runtime region or Private Space. Learn More

  • Common Runtime
  • Private Spaces
Region Available
United States Available
Europe
Map
Region Available Installable in Space
Virginia
Oregon
Frankfurt
Tokyo
Sydney
Dublin Beta
Map

    • Connections 20
    • Nodes 2
    • Distributed RAM 4 GB
    • High availability
    • Disk Storage 100 GB
    • Connections 300
    • Nodes 2
    • Distributed RAM 61 GB
    • High availability
    • Disk Storage 2 TB
    • Connections 300
    • Nodes 2
    • Distributed RAM 122 GB
    • High availability
    • Disk Storage 2 TB
Citus Data
