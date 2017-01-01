Horizontal Scaling Citus distributes your workload across multiple instances, which you can elastically scale to continue scaling not only storage but also memory and compute for your database.

Transparent sharding Citus makes it easy to scale by transparently sharding your data across multiple Postgres instances. Choose which data and how you want to shard it, and Citus takes care of the rest for you.

Massively parallel processing Citus distributes each query across the full cluster allowing you to take advantage of all processing power of your nodes.

Dynamic Executors Citus combines real-time inserts while powering both operational and analytical workloads by distributing the processing using multiple execution models.